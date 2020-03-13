With COVID-19 now spreading in Ghana, other African countries and across the globe, one would probably heard recommendations to wash hands after contact with what are called high-touch surfaces.

Elevator buttons, public faucets, handrails, doorknobs, shopping carts, ATM screens, gas pumps, checkout keypads, and many more otherwise mundane objects encountered throughout the day.

Coronavirus is making its way rapidly across China by infecting hundreds with the virus and killing thousands since December.

Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that included the likes of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

The latest discovery relating to the coronavirus group is the seventh to be discovered and has proved to be fatal, with four deaths coming from China as a result of the latest outbreak.

Here's what you need to know to keep safe:

1. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol before touching your face or eating.

2. Avoid touching surfaces with fingertips. Your fingertips are the part of your hand most likely to transmit a virus because they're the part most often used to touch your nose or mouth.

3. Grab a tissue. Carry a pack of single-use tissues.

4. Clean your hands before touching your smartphone. Mobile phones may not be public surfaces, but studies have shown that they too can harbor bacteria, viruses, and other germs.

Coronavirus safety