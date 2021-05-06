Here's why Angel Fm's Captain Smart has been suspended

According to Mr Dickson, Captain Smart was suspended by their boss, Dr Kwaku Oteng, for utterances he made on the show.

He added that the CEO's decision was because of Captain Smart's constant attacks on government officials including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

In a video intercepted by Pulse.co.gh, the ABN general manager said the CEO has had several conversations with Captain Smart but the suspended broadcaster always returns on air to do as he pleases.

He said, "It’s true Captain Smart has been suspended by the Owner of Angel Broadcasting for talking against government officials like President Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr Bawumia, Alan Kyeremanten…

"He (the CEO) advised him on several occasions but (Smart) refused to pay heed to his advice hence his suspension," he said on a show on Angel FM.