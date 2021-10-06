Here's why UTAG will resume strike on Friday over poor conditions of service

UTAG said the decision to go on strike has become necessary because negotiations with the government are in a stalemate a month after it suspended the earlier strike.

"National Executive Committee of UTAG has decided that if the Employer’s (government) position remains unchanged by Friday, October 8, 2021, members should resume the suspension of teaching and related activities," UTAG said in a statement.

"Following the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement with the Employer to complete the negotiations on the Conditions of Service of University Teachers within one (1) month by resolving all outstanding issues, which formed the basis for suspending the strike, it is sad to report that the one-month moratorium has elapsed and the negotiation has almost reached a stalemate," it said.

It stated that "Unfortunately, within the one-month moratorium, the Employer never shifted its position even though UTAG made a number of concessions."

It thus concluded that "For this reason, the National Executive Committee of UTAG at its meeting held on October 1, 2021, resolved that if the Employer's position remains unchanged by Friday, 8th of October 2021, members should resume the suspension of teaching and related activities until further notice."