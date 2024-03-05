High Court jails 4 more Western Togoland activists

According to reports from EIB Network's Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, the convicts will serve their sentences through hard labour.

This development marks a significant legal action against individuals associated with the movement seeking secession from the Volta Region. The verdict underscores the seriousness with which the Ghanaian authorities are treating attempts to undermine national unity and territorial integrity.

On November 1, 2023, the same High Court sentenced six members of the Western Togoland Foundation to various jail times totalling thirteen years and six months. In addition to the custodial sentences, the convicts are to pay a fine of 1,300 penalty units amounting to GH¢15,600.

ADVERTISEMENT

The convicts were found guilty of playing various roles in blocking roads at Sogakope and attacking police stations at Aveyime and Mepe on September 25, 2020. Their actions were part of plans to separate parts of the Volta, Oti, and Northern regions from Ghana.

Initially, ten accused were involved, pleading not guilty to charges of attending a meeting and being members of a prohibited organization.

Earlier in June of the same year, the court sentenced six members of the cessationist group to 26 years in total. The convicts – Kennedy Awunyo, Kwame Tornyevidzi aka Abizibey, Raymond Yao Blu aka Captain, Edem Nukornu aka FBI Commander, Jerry Kpeglo, and Sylvanus Seshie were sentenced to four years each in hard labour, with the terms expected to run concurrently.

The third accused, Raymond Yao Blu, will serve six years for an additional charge of stealing contrary to section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).