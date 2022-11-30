High import duties at the port difficult to do business — GUTA

President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng has lamented the high import duties in the country.

He said the situation is making trading in Ghana extremely difficult.

Speaking on Accra-based 3FM, he said "It is increasingly becoming difficult to do business here looking at the duties on goods alone."

Before Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2023 budget statement in Parliament, Dr. Obeng revealed that duties have gone up between hundred and two hundred percent.

He said "Duties have gone up between hundred and two hundred percent. Prices are going to be high.

"Customers must brace themselves up for price hikes."