Ho Airport to be opened for commercial flights in two weeks

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Ho Airport in the Volta region is set to be opened for commercial flights in the middle of April.

According to the Minister of Transport, Kweku Ofori Asiamah, the airport is ready for full operations.

The Minister visited the facility on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, to inspect its readiness to receive commercial flights.

He noted that domestic airline operators, African World Airlines (AWA), have expressed interest in operating flights to and from the airport.

Mr. Ofori Asiamah called on the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, to make sure that the Ho Airport lands were not encroached upon.

“We are trying to put this airport to other uses to training of pilots and other things. We are in discussion with the private sector,” he said, as quoted by the Graphic Online.

“A group has contacted us and we are in discussion with them. So apart from using it for a commercial purpose, we can use this place to train our pilots.”

The Ho Airport project is estimated to be worth $25 million and has some fantastic facilities, including a traffic control tower, a waiting area for over 1000 passengers, and a state of the art airbus terminal, a runway.

Meanwhile, Awafiaga of Asogli State, Togbe Adzie Lakle Howusu XII, has expressed his delight with the opening of the Ho Airport.

