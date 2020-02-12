How a young Ghanaian architect is building her dream through crocheting

Akosua Asabea Obese had her secondary education at Wesley Girls Senior High School in Ghana’s former capital, Cape Coast where she studied Visual Arts.

Before her line of study in one of the best girls’ school in the country, Asabea had signs of what she was meant to be.

Growing up with her grandparents, Asabea showed signs of a talented young girl who wanted to draw all the time. She recalls her grandfather realizing her potential during the early stages of her development.

“My grandfather told me that I drew a lot. Most times, I drew the pattern of the houses we lived in where I grew up,” Akosua Asabea Obese tells Pulse.com.gh.

Asabea had confirmation of what her grandfather used to say by the time she started taking the course Technical Drawing in Junior High School. Her teacher by then let her know her potential.

She started nurturing herself in that direction, taking up Visual Arts as her line of study during her days at Wesley Girls High School.

Having heard over and over again from her grandfather that she was destined to be an architect, the young Ghanaian realized her dream after being accepted as an architecture student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

“My grandfather told me I would be an architect. I realized he and my JHS teacher really had a point. So, I nurtured myself in that line, studied Visual Arts in Gey Hey and realized my dream of studying architecture,” Asabea continued in her interview with Pulse.com.gh.

Akosua Asabea Obese is now an architect. Despite having pursued this all her life, she fell in love with something different after gaining her architecture degree.

Her eye for art had made her have a short stint of crocheting during her early days. With the focus of being an architect triumphing over everything else, Asabea didn’t realize that was also a passion.

The wait for national service placement turned an inspiration to channel more of her energy into crocheting.

“I wanted to rekindle that passion when I was waiting for my national service placement. When I started, I realized there was money in it and I figured why not? Let me make something from this,” Asabea narrated.

Money quickly moved on to be just a motivation with Asabea pushing to make more with her craft.

In 2018, she was on the Miss Malaika stage. Not as a beauty queen but

“The biggest opportunity was being on the Miss Malaika stage in 2018 to win an award for Female Entrepreneur of the Year,” Asabea disclosed.

Her design, she says, coupled with a great business plan was among the best helping her to achieve the feat.

Asabea’s vision has moved on from being just a one-woman business. She wants to have the capacity to train more people and not just focus on the market in Ghana.

“I would want to train a lot of people so we can produce more and eventually ship outside the country,” she said.

The end as an architect is not nigh for Akosua Asabea Obese. She still takes on part-time jobs in what she spent years studying at school. But mostly, the architect Asabea is building her dream through crocheting.