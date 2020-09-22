Or maybe you just want to check the BECE results of your ward. Whichever reason it is, you are in the right place.

Every year after writing this examination, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) proceeds to release the provisional results of candidates.

The process to follow in checking your BECE results is quite simple, although many people do not know it.

How to check your BECE results

Once you have bought a WAEC Results Checker Card and you know your way around the internet, checking your BECE results shouldn’t be difficult.

Here’s how to check your BECE results:

Buy a WAEC Results Checker Card

Visit WAEC’s Result Checker Online Portal (http://ghana.waecdirect.org)

Enter your Index Number

Choose the Type of Examination (eg. WASSCE)

Choose your Examination Year (eg. 2020)

Enter the Serial Number on the reverse side of your Results Checker Card

Enter the 12-digit PIN on your Card (eg. 012345678912)

Confirm your Index Number and Examination Year.

Click on ‘Submit’ and wait for your results to be displayed (this may take a few minutes)