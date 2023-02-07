Hundreds rendered homeless as fire consumes 'kiosk estate' along motorway (video)

According to a source, this is about the third time the slum in question called ‘Sampson yard’ which is located about three hundred meters away from the 18 Junction on the motorway has been reduced to ashes by a fire outbreak.

A video filmed from the scene and shared by @SIKAOFFICIAL1 shows massive flames emerging from the inferno with bystanders watching from afar as it appears there was no hope of putting the situation under control.

It is unclear yet if there was any casualty but footage from the scene of the incident shows that owners of the structures must have lost their belongings and places of abode to the fire.

In a related incident, a fire gutted a house at Abuakwa in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti Region, burning a young woman and her little daughters to death.

28-year-old mother, Abigail Manu, and her two daughters, Nora Yeboah and Philipa Yeboah who were 9 and 6 years respectively could not escape the fire that broke out on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Eyewitnesses say two other family members in the house were able to escape, but the three were trapped inside and became casualties.