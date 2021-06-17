RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Energy Minister Dr. Opoku Prempeh receives Ghana's first electric vehicle

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Energy has received Ghana's first electric vehicle.

Ghana's first electric car
Ghana's first electric car Pulse Ghana

The vehicle was presented to him by automobile company Hyundai after it launched its first electric vehicle in the country on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Recommended articles

The vehicle, the manufacturers say runs 100% on electricity and saves maintenance costs.

It also saves the environment from pollution.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh after inspecting the car commended Hyundai Ghana for working in accordance with the Government of Ghana initiative to support and promote the usage of renewable energy in the automobile industry.

Electric vehicle
Electric vehicle Pulse Ghana

According to him, the government through the ministry is committed to supporting and promoting the usage of renewable energy in the automobile sector and also chart the course of electric vehicles in the country in some years to come through its October 2019 declaration.

He said the Energy Ministry will work with other ministries to ensure that the commercial Transport sector starts moving towards electric vehicles adding that the cost of running and maintaining an electric vehicle is cheaper than fuel cars.

The General Manager of Hyundai Motors and Investment Ghana Limited, Ganesh Y. Phadale, said the electric vehicle cost H¢350,000.

He said when its battery is fully charged, it can run up to 484 kilometers.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police release CCTV footage of student journalist murdered in a hotel

CCTV footage (Courtesy Adom TV)

“Everybody should run!” – Fearless Ghanaian young men warn as they display guns (video)

“Everybody should run” – Young Ghanaians warn as they boldly display various guns

Wife of dollar-flaunting driver of GNPC boss reportedly shot dead

Nana Prempeh

Miracle JHS final year student died from suffocation - Pathologist

Miracle JHS student Leticia Kyere Pinaman