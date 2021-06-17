Energy Minister Dr. Opoku Prempeh receives Ghana's first electric vehicle

The vehicle, the manufacturers say runs 100% on electricity and saves maintenance costs.

It also saves the environment from pollution.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh after inspecting the car commended Hyundai Ghana for working in accordance with the Government of Ghana initiative to support and promote the usage of renewable energy in the automobile industry.

According to him, the government through the ministry is committed to supporting and promoting the usage of renewable energy in the automobile sector and also chart the course of electric vehicles in the country in some years to come through its October 2019 declaration.

He said the Energy Ministry will work with other ministries to ensure that the commercial Transport sector starts moving towards electric vehicles adding that the cost of running and maintaining an electric vehicle is cheaper than fuel cars.

The General Manager of Hyundai Motors and Investment Ghana Limited, Ganesh Y. Phadale, said the electric vehicle cost H¢350,000.