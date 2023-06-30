According to her, she had often asked him to step down from his position but on a second thought she recognized the importance of his voice within the government and the potential vacuum that his resignation would create.
I advised my late husband many times to resign as Vice President — Matilda Amissah Arthur
Mrs. Matilda Amissah Arthur, the wife of former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur has revealed that she advised her husband on numerous occasions to resign from his position as Vice President of Ghana.
Speaking to Joy News on June 29, 2023, to mark the 5th year of the death of her husband, Matilda said "Many times, many times but after I said that (he should resign) I realized that if he goes out, who will say the kind of things he says, so he should be there even if he is not listened to, say it and make a difference.
"I believe that if you are the only person who is doing the right thing in a place, not just politics, anywhere and you are the only person, don't be discouraged, stay there and do the right thing, say the right thing, make a difference and it will impact, even if it has an impact on one person, you have done your job."
She stated that Amissah Arthur's presence in the government was necessary to advocate for the right causes and ensure the country was on the right track.
Kwesi Amissah-Arthur died on June 29, 2018, after he collapsed at the Airforce Gym in Accra during a workout session.
He was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Born on April 29, 1951, the economist, academic, and politician was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from August 6, 2012, until January 7, 2017, under former President John Mahama.
He previously served as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.
