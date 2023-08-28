ADVERTISEMENT
I contracted someone to record the IGP leaked tape – Bugri Naabu confesses

Evans Annang

Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disclosed that he is responsible for the recording of a conversation about the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

He said he hired someone to record the conversation on the leaked tape which purportedly captured a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akufo-Dampare.

Speaking before the Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee investigating the leaked audio on Monday, Bugri Naabu said “I didn’t do it myself but I requested somebody who knows how to do the recording to come and do it for me. I didn’t use a phone I went to the mall and got this ordinary tape.”

Mr Naabu explained that he recorded the conversation with the three high-ranking police officers because of how crucial the issues being discussed were and also to have evidence to present to the president.

He also revealed that a copy of the leaked tape was presented to President Akufo-Addo.

The former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP also confirmed the veracity of the contentious leaked tape which purportedly captured a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akufo-Dampare, from his position.

He identified the two Police officers as Commander Asare and COP Mensah.

Bugri Naabu disclosed that the conversation took place within the confines of his office located in Osu, near the Osu Police Station.

He revealed that the two senior officers approached him with an agenda to advocate for the removal of the IGP. The reason behind this request, as conveyed by the officers, was that Dr. George Akuffo-Damapre's actions were perceived to align more closely with the interests of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), thereby potentially undermining the NPP's chances of winning the upcoming 2024 general elections.

