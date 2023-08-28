I contracted someone to record the IGP leaked tape – Bugri Naabu confesses

Speaking before the Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee investigating the leaked audio on Monday, Bugri Naabu said “I didn’t do it myself but I requested somebody who knows how to do the recording to come and do it for me. I didn’t use a phone I went to the mall and got this ordinary tape.”

Mr Naabu explained that he recorded the conversation with the three high-ranking police officers because of how crucial the issues being discussed were and also to have evidence to present to the president.

He also revealed that a copy of the leaked tape was presented to President Akufo-Addo.

The former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP also confirmed the veracity of the contentious leaked tape which purportedly captured a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akufo-Dampare, from his position.

He identified the two Police officers as Commander Asare and COP Mensah.

Bugri Naabu disclosed that the conversation took place within the confines of his office located in Osu, near the Osu Police Station.