I do not incline to be Bawumia's running mate - Ken Agyapong

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has made it explicitly clear that he has no intentions of teaming up with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, in the upcoming December elections.

Kennedy Agyapong

Mr. Agyapong, speaking on the KSM Show on Pan African Television in Accra on Friday, February 23, asserted firmly that he prefers to remain in his current role and contribute, expressing no interest in becoming the Vice President to Dr. Bawumia.

“I don’t want to be vice. What am I going to say? I believe in democracy so, I want it to work. I will stay back and watch and whatever I have to do, I will do to contribute,” he said.

“But I won’t accept vice as if at all cost Kennedy Agyapong has to be among the leaders. One thing I have always said is that you don’t need to be president to effect change in people’s lives.

“I have businesses that have employed many Ghanaians and put food on their table and it’s self-gratifying,” Agyapong said.

In elucidating his decision not to take on the role of vice president, Mr. Agyapong underscored his commitment to speaking his mind, a characteristic he believes might pose a challenge to his superior.

"Honestly, I cannot be vice president because I value speaking my mind, and I refuse to be molded. In Ghana, speaking your mind often leads to being labeled..."

