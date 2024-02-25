I do not incline to be Bawumia's running mate - Ken Agyapong

“I don’t want to be vice. What am I going to say? I believe in democracy so, I want it to work. I will stay back and watch and whatever I have to do, I will do to contribute,” he said.

“But I won’t accept vice as if at all cost Kennedy Agyapong has to be among the leaders. One thing I have always said is that you don’t need to be president to effect change in people’s lives.

“I have businesses that have employed many Ghanaians and put food on their table and it’s self-gratifying,” Agyapong said.

In elucidating his decision not to take on the role of vice president, Mr. Agyapong underscored his commitment to speaking his mind, a characteristic he believes might pose a challenge to his superior.