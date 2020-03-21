The patient had return from Paris, France, where the virus has affected nearly 10,000 persons and killed 264 people.

Speaking to Joy News, the patient, who has been quarantined at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, said he voluntarily submitted himself to tested.

This was after his employers for him to self-quarantine upon his return to the country from Europe, where the virus has wreaked much havoc.

He had spent nearly 14 days in France, he told Joy News. He is among the 16 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Speaking about life under quarantine, he described it as a 'special prison' where “your rights are taken away from you.”

He, however, added that he is receiving special attention from the team of health experts assigned to them.