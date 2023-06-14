I don’t want to have a dumsor legacy like John Mahama – Akufo-Addo

The president jabbed the former president in his address before commissioning the newly built Accra Central Bulk Supply Point, located along the Graphic Road in the Klottey Korle constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

“I want to reassure all of you that my government will continue to work towards keeping the lights on in spite of the global dynamics of energy pricing, because the alternative is not an option.

“We are not going back to dumsor, we leave that to President Mahama. I am convinced and confident that our nation is not the right path despite our challenges and with God on our side, I have the firm believe that we shall succeed in this enterprise” President Akufo-Addo said.

“The project we are commissioning today is 161 kilo volts bulk supply point which delivers on government’s commitment to keep the lights on. It also guarantees stable, reliable and regular supply of electricity for the busy and bustling business district and surrounding areas,” President Akufo-Addo added.

Focusing on the project, President Akufo-Addo said the “bulk supply point is a gas insulated sub-station which is Ghana Grid Company’s (GRIDCo’s) first sub-station with such technology”.

The president said the substation “is an innovation in technology applied in areas where spaces are significant and limited, where large capacity switch care and transformers which are compact can be installed”.

“The benefits of this Accra bulk supply point, among others, are: one, to reduce transmission and distribution losses, two, ensure high reliability of electricity supply and three, ensure high level of personnel safety,” the president said.

