Double is one of the men at the centre of the violence which nearly marred the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-election on January 31.

Appearing before the Short Commission on Tuesday to give his testimony, he said he was working as a mobile phone dealer at Kwame Nkrumah Circle before he became a National Security personnel.

He also shockingly disclosed to the Commission that he was recruited into the National Security Council after completing a three-week training programme in 2017.

He explained that he is equipped with kills in map reading, crowd control and basic weapon handling, as part of his training.

“I work as a national security operative…. And I have been doing that for almost two years…. Prior to working with the National Security, I was selling mobile phones at Kwame Nkrumah Circle,” Double said.

“…in 2017, I heard that National Security was recruiting, and I applied. I went in with my application… I went for vetting, and they took my fingerprint.”

“Yes, I went to Asutsuare for three weeks…We were trained in reading maps, how to speak on the GoTa, pound to pound combat and basic weapons handling… We were also given training in crowd control and handling pressure,” he added.

The National Security personnel, who is stationed at the VIP Lounge of the Kotoka International Airport, further denied claims by Ningo Prampram MP Sam George that he (Double) fired gunshots at the scene of the by-election violence.

According to him, all he did was to protect the legislator and to ensure his safety.