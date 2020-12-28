Akufo-Addo was successfully re-elected as President after garnering over 6.7 million votes in the December 7 polls.

The 76-year-old, who contested as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival, John Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

President Nana Akufo-Addo AFP

Speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony of the NPP on Sunday, Akufo-Addo said he will have the interest of all Ghanaians at heart.

“I want to thank the people of Ghana for maintaining their confidence in our leadership of the nation, especially the over 6.7 million who voted for me,” he said.

“But in singling them out, I also want to assure the 6.2 million who did not vote for me that I will have their interests at heart and mind in all that I do.”

He added: “So today we have the opportunity to give him thanks for making it possible for this victory for the NPP and also for continuing to secure the peace of our country.

“I want to thank the clergy who have participated in today’s ceremony and for the clergy who, over the last four years, continue to pray for the peace of our nation and the success of our government.”

Meanwhile, the opposition NDC has rejected the results of the parliamentary and presidential elections, describing it as “flawed”.

The party is, therefore, challenging the results of the elections, having accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of rigging the polls.