According to him, the country continues to be a beacon of democracy to the world after remaining united following the polls.

The President said during his Christmas address to the nation which was broadcast on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

READ ALSO: Here's how Ghanaian celebrities have glam'd up to wish you merry Christmas

President Akufo-Addo

“We in Ghana have a good reason to be thankful to God for how far he has brought. Our nation is united and at peace,” Akufo-Addo said.

“We continue to be a beacon of democracy to the world, having conducted a transparent, free, fair, credible and safe election.”

He further stated that Ghana’s economy was rebounding at a much faster rate than originally anticipated.

“We are ensuring that the basic elements of social justice that is wide access to quality education and good healthcare are being met. Food is affordable and it is in abundance in the markets,” the President added.

President Akufo-Addo successfully secured a second term as President after garnering over six million votes in the December 7 polls.

The 76-year-old, who contested as the NPP’s presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival Mahama of the opposition NDC also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

The NDC, though, has rejected the results of the parliamentary and presidential elections, describing it as “flawed”.