I haven’t rejected questions on cost of Akufo-Addo’s travels – Speaker clarifies

President Akufo-Addo has come under the spotlight after it emerged that millions of cedis are spent on his foreign travels, while the government-owned presidential jet sits idle.

The Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, was invited to Parliament last week to explain why the President hires an expensive private jet for his foreign travels.

Pulse Ghana

On Thursday, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, was also scheduled to take his turn to answer questions on the same subject.

However, reports emerged that the questions posed to the Minister had been taken off Parliament’s order paper for the day.

Reacting to this, the Speaker of Parliament said there is no truth in such reports, insisting the questions will be answered.

“Let me disagree with what has been put on social media that the honourable speaker rejected the questions,” Bagbin said on the floor of Parliament, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“There is no iota of truth in that publication. The questions were admitted and forwarded to the ministers and the ministers have indicated to me their readiness to come and answer the questions, so it will be no problem.

“The business committee should do the right thing and get them programmed for the minister to come and answer.”

Last month, Akufo-Addo embarked on a nine-day working visit to France, Belgium and South Africa.

This was part of efforts to engage the rest of the world on the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and to seek foreign investments to Ghana.

The President is said to have embarked on these foreign trips using the Airbus ACJ320neo G-KELT, which is owned by Acropolis Aviation.