During an X space discussion with Serwah Amihere addressing the recent issues related to customer reimbursements, NAM1 said he has suffered the biggest loss due to the collapse of his company as he longer has any property to his name.
I lost all my properties and I don't even have a car — NAM1 'cries'
The defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited which was owned by the flamboyant Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly called NAM1, has said he has lost everything he came to toil for in life.
According to him, "If you want to crown the biggest loser in all of this thing, I am the one, because I lost everything: I lost all my properties and I don't even have a car of my own in this country."
However, NAM1 has appointed a digital marketing company to negotiate debt settlements with its numerous clients who remain unpaid.
Menzgold, a gold collectible firm, made the announcement in a statement issued by its management and said the digital marketing entity – Payboy Company Limited – is to act as a third-party entity.
Payboy based in Accra will negotiate and facilitate the payment of the investment of Menzgold's customers whose investments remain unpaid.
Payboy is a one-stop digital payments vendor that promotes several digital payment service solutions for individual and corporate clients worldwide.
The company has so far brokered debt settlement agreements between Menzgold and hundreds of its clients.
Earlier, NAM1 claimed that Menzgold has fulfilled its financial obligations to more than 5000 customers.
Later, NAM1 backtracked on the verification fee claiming that over 5000 people have been paid.
