I lost all my properties and I don't even have a car — NAM1 'cries'

According to him, "If you want to crown the biggest loser in all of this thing, I am the one, because I lost everything: I lost all my properties and I don't even have a car of my own in this country."

However, NAM1 has appointed a digital marketing company to negotiate debt settlements with its numerous clients who remain unpaid.

Menzgold, a gold collectible firm, made the announcement in a statement issued by its management and said the digital marketing entity – Payboy Company Limited – is to act as a third-party entity.

Payboy based in Accra will negotiate and facilitate the payment of the investment of Menzgold's customers whose investments remain unpaid.

Payboy is a one-stop digital payments vendor that promotes several digital payment service solutions for individual and corporate clients worldwide.

The company has so far brokered debt settlement agreements between Menzgold and hundreds of its clients.

Earlier, NAM1 claimed that Menzgold has fulfilled its financial obligations to more than 5000 customers.

