According to him, he couldn't confer from the NPP's manifesto but the actual plan was to build a landing site.
I made a mistake on Cape Coast harbour - Nana Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has apologised to the people of Cape Coast who have been waiting on the construction of a new harbour.
He said he promised to build a landing site instead of a harbour.
"Let me confess, I made a mistake on the Cape Coast. Even with the mistake, we have to have a rethink. We cannot have a harbour at Takoradi and Elimina and have another one at Cape Coast. But I have to apologize to the people of Cape Coast. Presidents are humans and they can make mistakes," he said on Accra-based Peace FM.
Watch the interview below:
