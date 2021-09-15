I might run for President if…. – Kennedy Agyapong reveals

According to the enigmatic lawmaker, he has always maintained that he does not have to president before he can make impacts in the lives of Ghanaians.

In an interview in the US, he said that mantra has not changed. “I have a personal belief that you don’t have to be a president to effect change in people’s life. I’m not a president but you can see the things I’m doing to help Ghanaians. That alone is enough but if a time comes that Ghanaians feel that you can lead and make a change, I will give myself some time and consider it. I don’t want to rush.”, he said.

Kennedy Agyapong had earlier said that he will be exiting parliament in 2024 when his term as the lawmaker for Assin Central expires.

Pulse Ghana

“I’m doing a lot for my people but a whopping 42 per cent of the electorates in the 2020 polls think I’m not doing well, so I’m leaving but would wait patiently to see if any MP can do what I did,” he told delegates at a gathering of the New Patriotic Party’s annual Delegates Conference in Assin Fosu.