Asiedu, who is popularly known as "Sexy Dondon", said hi current lawyer is frustrated and has abandoned him.

He claims the counsel, Mr Augustine Obour, informed him that the state was frustrating his efforts to adequately defend him.

In a plea to an Accra High Court, Sexy Dondon said: " I need a lawyer from the International Criminal Court (ICC) because the government cannot frustrate or try to control that lawyer".

J.B Danquah Adu was stabbed to death on the night of Tuesday, February 9, 2016, at his Shiashie residence in Accra.

The accused Daniel Asiedu and one other person Vincent Bosso, have been charged with murder and abetment of the murder of the late MP.

The suspect, Daniel Asiedu was arrested two days after the incident.