The former Trade Minister called on the King of Dagbon at his palace and after the visit, some newspapers published what appears to be orchestrated report, claiming the Ya-Na had told Alan Kyerematen, during the visit, that it was Alan’s time to lead the NPP as flagbearer.
I never endorsed Alan Kyeremanteng to lead the NPP – Ya-Na
The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II has strongly refuted media reports that he has endorsed New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kojo Kyeremanten.
The respected Dagbon King has, however, issued a strong disclaimer, stating categorically that he did not say anything like that.
A press statement signed by the Secretary to the Ya-Na rejected the media reports and affirmed Ya-Na’s openness to all.
“The attention of the Gbewaa Palace has been drawn to reports in various newspapers regarding the courtesy visit by the Hon Alan Kyerematen on His Majesty Ndan Ya-Na Abukari II.
“In particular, the reports suggest that His Royal Majesty had declared that it was the turn of Hon. Alan Kyerematen to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a flagbearer.
“His Majesty wishes to state categorically that he made no such claim,” the release stated, adding, “I have not endorsed Hon. Alan Kyerematen and wish to state categorically that the doors of my Palace are open for all.”
