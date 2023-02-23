I never endorsed Alan Kyeremanteng to lead the NPP – Ya-Na

The respected Dagbon King has, however, issued a strong disclaimer, stating categorically that he did not say anything like that.

A press statement signed by the Secretary to the Ya-Na rejected the media reports and affirmed Ya-Na’s openness to all.

“The attention of the Gbewaa Palace has been drawn to reports in various newspapers regarding the courtesy visit by the Hon Alan Kyerematen on His Majesty Ndan Ya-Na Abukari II.

Pulse Ghana

“In particular, the reports suggest that His Royal Majesty had declared that it was the turn of Hon. Alan Kyerematen to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a flagbearer.