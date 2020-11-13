The Prophetic Hill Founder said God revealed to him during his annual 31st Night Service last year.

He however, said that due to the weighty nature of the prophecy, he spoke to Ghanaians about it a figurative manner.

In an interview with Accra FM Thursday, November 12, 2020, the prophet said “I seek the face of the Lord anytime the year is about to end at Adumfa. Among the prophecies for the year, God said we should pray for Rawlings and his household but because of the attacks on me and my prophecies, I decided to speak in figurative expression.”

"People would have burnt my church if I had come out to say that former President Rawlings will die,” he stated.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie further said Rawlings’ death could have been prevented but it’s rather unfortunate he passed away.

“Everyone knows that God spoke through me on this prophecy and it has come to pass but it is unfortunate… The bible said the Lord reveals to be redeemed..."

Similarly, another prophet named Jimmy Alla Mensah of House of Divine Glory also said he saw the impending doom that was about to befall the Rawlings Family and drew Ghanaians’ attention to it as far back as January 16, 2020.

Jerry John Rawlings was born on 22 June 19

The Prophet of God made a Facebook post early this year, asking Ghanaians to pray for the family of the now-deceased former president.

According to him, he could see sadness looming in the home of the Rawlings hence the need to jointly pray against it.

“GHANA-PRAYING FOR RAWLINGS-FOR I SEE SADNESS IN THEIR HOME. MAY GOD HAVE MERCY IN JESUS MIGHTY NAME,” Prophet Jimmy wrote on Facebook in January 2020.