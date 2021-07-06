Watch video: I saw Kaaka's attacker - Woman narrates ordeal

According to her, she saw Baba Iddi pulling Kaaka's body after attacking him.

She stated that she heard a noise outside whilst preparing for Islamic prayer.

Narrating the incident to the media at Ejura, the woman said when she heard the noise, she initially thought Kaaka was trying to sack goats from the compound but she later heard someone breathing profusely.

She moved outside to check what was happening and saw Baba Iddi, Kaaka's brother trying to pull him into the dark area adding that she rushed to knock on the door of Kaaka's wife for her to come and witness the incident.

The woman stated that Baba Iddi bumped into her sister who was outside whilst the suspect was going out of the house after attacking Kaaka.

She said her husband had traveled at the time the incident happened so she opted to wait till the husband arrive.

She added that she went to the police station together with her husband to report and the eyewitness has since given a statement to the police.

Ibrahim Mohammed after the attack died when he was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Kaaka was attacked on Friday, June 25, 2021, by unknown assailants who clubbed his head until he became unconscious.

Meanwhile, a teacher at Ejura has also narrated how Kaaka was attacked.

The 37-year-old man who identified himself as Ibrahim Baba Antaru, accused the Ejura police of failing to arrest Kaaka’s biological brother promptly enough after a complaint was filed to them about his alleged complicity in the death of the social media activist.

He revealed that the deceased's brother named Iddi Mohammed was seen by a female resident who shares the same house with both him and Kaaka, dragging him on the floor after hitting him severely.

He said the resident shouted upon seeing Idi Mohammed dragging Kaaka on the floor after brutalizing him near their home. Two other residents came out and saw the suspect before he fled, having sensed danger, he added.

He alleged that Iddi Mohammed who lived in Nigeria for close to two decades before returning to Ghana had once threatened to kill his mother, Kaaka, and other relatives.