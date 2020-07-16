Rawlings said he rather opted to cast his vote in favour of his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

Mahama contested the 2016 polls as sitting president on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Jerry John Rawlings

However, he was handed a heavy defeat by Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, Rawlings said he chose his wife over the party he founded in 2016.

“I would like to make a confession, actually. Was it 2016, we went to the polls? I voted for her (Mrs Rawlings),” he said, as quoted by the Ghana Report.

The former military leaders, however, noted that he has no regrets over the decision he made four years ago.

He said Nana Konadu deserved his vote in 2016, but was reluctant to disclose whether he will vote for her again in the upcoming elections.

“Whether I will vote for her again or not, I am not going to say, but I did for vote her then,” Rawlings added.