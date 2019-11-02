The Chronicle newspaper reported the former president as saying his daughter was a victim of 'sex for grade' in the university.

However, in a statement, the former president said he was misquoted by the newspaper and that it was a calculated attempt to embarrass him and his family.

“We find the reportage of the Chronicle as false, derogatory and an attempt to draw non-existent inferences which are calculated to embarrass the former President and his family. The report is also an attempt to mislead members of the public into believing this fabrication,” the former president said.

The statement further clarified: “For the avoidance of doubt, he was very clear and adamant in clarifying that fact. It is irresponsible and bad journalism that the Chronicle chose to publish utter fabrications. Quoting him verbatim, former President Rawlings stated at the onset of the mention of his daughter that, “Actually I must admit that this thing has happened to one of my daughters before. It wasn’t to do with sex.”

Sex for grade documentary

Mr Rawlings' comments come after the BBC Africa Eye report exposed two lecturers at the University of Ghana and the University of Lagos in a sex-for-grade scandal.

In the exposé, a lecturer from the College of Education, Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor, pleaded with a female student to become her side guy.

He said repeatedly, "Let me be your side boy, side guy…men have side chicks…I will not give you trouble…seriously I will not give you trouble…I will not give you trouble…I will not be a distraction to your life…let me be your side guy…"

Though the lecturer claimed he is married, he said his wife is not in the country but he would like to be by the side of the student and the female student should be his side guy.

"Maybe you’ll be my side and I’ll also be your side. Because of me, I'm married…my wife is not in the country though…my wife is out of the country," he said.