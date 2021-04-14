RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I won't jail any of my appointees on hearsay and mere allegations - Akufo-Addo

Authors:

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that his government will only jail 'corrupt' appointees on strong evidence.

Why Akufo Addo pretends he has no knowledge about LGBT office in Ghana

Pulse Ghana

He said mere allegations on some of his appointees won't be enough to open criminal proceedings against them.

Recommended articles

The President said this at a national dialogue on small-scale mining organized by the Minister of Land and Natural Resources in Accra.

Nana Akufo-Addo, who has been criticised in the past for letting some of his appointees, who have been accused of aiding and abetting galamsey activities go scot-free, said he will only act on such whistle-blowing based on evidence.

“I’m determined to enforce the laws of illegal mining no matter the subject – high or low”, the President said.

“I’ll, however, not act on hearsay or mere allegations without more”, he noted.

However, he added: “I will not hesitate to act, though, when the evidence is hard before the police and I would do so irrespective of the standing of the person or persons involved”.

That, according to him, “is the true meaning of equality before the law”.

Mr Akufo-Addo also said: “I want to build on the modest progress made in my first term”.

President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

“I want to learn from our shortcomings and receive productive input from this forum for purposes of enhancing the regulation of the sector”, he noted.

He said: “Out of this consultative dialogue, I hope we’ll build a national consensus around a national policy on small-scale mining”.

Hopefully, he noted, “at the end of the day, we should be able to build a broad-based national consensus around the necessity to stamp out the menace of illegal small-scale mining and the need to support and grow a responsible small-scale mining”.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

Ayisha Yakubu is the prettiest Muslim bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 4 gorgeous wedding dresses

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]