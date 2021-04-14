I won't jail any of my appointees on hearsay and mere allegations - Akufo-Addo

“I’ll, however, not act on hearsay or mere allegations without more”, he noted.

However, he added: “I will not hesitate to act, though, when the evidence is hard before the police and I would do so irrespective of the standing of the person or persons involved”.

That, according to him, “is the true meaning of equality before the law”.

Mr Akufo-Addo also said: “I want to build on the modest progress made in my first term”.

Pulse Ghana