Police place GHC10K bounty on killers of Takoradi businessman

Authors:

Pulse News

The Western Regional Police Command has placed a GHC10, 000 bounty or reward for anyone who will volunteer information that will lead to the arrest of the six armed men who shot and killed a Switzerland-based Ghanaian businessman in Takoradi on Monday, April 12, 2021.

Ghana Police Service

Pulse Ghana

According to the the Western Regional Police Commander DCOP Felix Fosu Agyeman the bounty will be given to any individual or group that will provide credible information leading to the arrest of the robbers.

“We have intensified our operations after the recent armed robbery attacks, we have increased both day and night patrols. We have also adopted stop and search of both motorbikes and vehicles while urging them to cooperate with the police,” DCOP Agyeman said.

Police offer GHS10,000 bounty for information on perpetrators
Police offer GHS10,000 bounty for information on perpetrators

Charles Kwakye, 61, together with his wife were attacked by the suspected armed robbers at Amanful, a suburb in Takoradi.

He died on Tuesday, April 13, from gunshot wounds, heath officials at the Takoradi Government Hospital confirmed.

Mr. Kwakye was on board a Hyundai Sonata with registration number GE 4022-16 and had gone to Amanful to buy some building materials when he was accosted by six armed men.

“Whilst in their Hyundai Sonata private vehicle parked at Amanful, they were accosted and attacked by six armed men on motorbikes.

“One of them got hold of their traveling bag containing cash sum of 6,000 CFA, €50, 80 Switz Franc and GHC12,700,” a police statement said.

According to the police, Kwakye struggled with the armed men before he was shot.

No arrest has since been made.

