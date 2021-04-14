Police place GHC10K bounty on killers of Takoradi businessman

He died on Tuesday, April 13, from gunshot wounds, heath officials at the Takoradi Government Hospital confirmed.

Mr. Kwakye was on board a Hyundai Sonata with registration number GE 4022-16 and had gone to Amanful to buy some building materials when he was accosted by six armed men.

“Whilst in their Hyundai Sonata private vehicle parked at Amanful, they were accosted and attacked by six armed men on motorbikes.

“One of them got hold of their traveling bag containing cash sum of 6,000 CFA, €50, 80 Switz Franc and GHC12,700,” a police statement said.

According to the police, Kwakye struggled with the armed men before he was shot.