In 2018, Ibrahim Mahama sued Owusu Bempah along with the Despite Group of Companies – owners of private TV station UTV last year for defamation.

According to the plaintiff Ernest Owusu Bempah, on March 3, 2018, went on UTV's morning show and, during a discussion, categorically accused Ibrahim Mahama of being a 'thief'.

An Accra High Court ordered the National Investment Bank (NIB) to release any funds in the sum of GH¢310,000.00 in an account held by Owusu Bempah, with the bank and pay the said amount to business mogul Ibrahim Mahama.

The Court gave the order pursuant to an application filed in the Court by lawyer Reindorf Twumasi Ankrah, the lawyer for Mahama asking the Court to compel NIB to release funds held in an account belonging to the said Owusu Bempah to Ibrahim as payment of judgment debt.

Bempah is on the verge of losing his plush three-bedroom house due to his inability to raise the GH¢310,000.00 judgment debt.

He has, thus, retracted the said allegations against the businessman and pleaded for forgiveness.

But media reports were rife that Ibrahim Mahama has pardoned Owusu Bempah and further invited him to drink tea together.

Rafik Mahama, an aide to the businessman urged the public to disregard the story.

"Kindly disregard the story that went viral today with the headline: “ Ibrahim Mahama invites 'brother' Owusu Bempah home for tea, pardons payment of GH¢203,000. There’s no such invitation extended to Owusu Bempah after the apology was issued. An amount of GH¢ 107,000 has been paid so far with GH¢203,000 outstanding.

"Mr. Ibrahim Mahama received an official apology from Owusu Bempah and apart from that, no further decision has been taken with regards to the apology from Owusu Bempah and the outstanding amount of GH¢203,000," he said.