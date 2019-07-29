Engineers and Planners is to help build the capacity of the power sector in DR Congo.

President Tshisekedi extended the invitation when he met the Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama over the weekend in Abuja during a breakfast meeting organised by the African Development Bank (AfDB) to discuss investment opportunities in DR Congo.

President Tshisekedi commended Ibrahim Mahama for his great efforts in the mining sector in Africa.

Ibrahim Mahama accepted the invitation and promised to give up the best as he is currently doing in Ghana and other African countries.

Mahama also honoured the special invitation from the founder of United Bank of Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu as a special guest to the 2019 Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship in Abuja, Nigeria.

Mahama also had meetings with other African business magnate including Sani Dangote.