The tough-talking lawmaker said he is not ready to do that.

His comment comes barely a day after Anell begged him for forgiveness.

“She’s begging me to pay her tuition fees again or what? Do you know the number of times I’ve forgiven her? I’ve just not made it public,” he said in his preliminary statement on Atinka TV, Monday.

It would be recalled that the legislator in a live radio interview made some wild and unexpected revelations about his daughter who, according to him, dropped out of school and has been disowned.

He is quoted to have said that Anell Agyapong had become a drug addict and a prostitute.

“…What hurts me about this whole thing is that during that semester, I had already paid $42,000 within three weeks into the semester, she said she won’t continue the schooling. When her Chinese roommate went to check on her, she told me my daughter had sniffed several hounds of cocaine. She’s with the whites who sleep with her because of her addiction."

But the legislator in response said if the apology is bait, he will not fall for it.

“I don’t understand what forgiveness means. What is forgiveness? Let people learn from their mistakes. If she has realized how the world, she has a life to live. What else? If it’s about me paying the tuition fee, I won’t.”

“I’d rather use the money on a prostitute who has HIV/AIDS and contract the disease than pay her tuition fee. Because before I die of AIDS, I’d have satisfaction,” he remarked.

