According to them, the said package was agreed on earlier in the year to be considered by the President in line with the provisions of the 1992 Constitution.

JUSAG said at a press conference that its members have run out of patience since the year is about to end and nothing has been heard from the government in relation to the new salary package.

“Within two weeks from today, the government must take action on the recommended salaries. If within two weeks the government does not do anything about it, they should not blame us, because we will advise ourselves according to law. The delays on the part of the government with regard to the implementation of our new salaries is unacceptable”

President of JUSAG, Alex Nartey said that members of his association have concluded at its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting that they have had enough of the government’s foot-dragging.

“The staff, who understand the importance of their role, have been very patient. We cooperated with management and all stakeholders but as we talk now, the year is getting to a close and nothing, in spite of what we have done as a union, what management has done, particularly the Judicial council has done, with regards to the salaries, it appears the government does not want to give the recommendations the urgent attention that the matter requires,” JUSAG said.