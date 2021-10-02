RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

SIM card re-registration is meant to just worry Ghanaians for nothing - Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa President, Franklin Cudjoe has said that the government’s ongoing Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card reregistration is just a counterproductive exercise that seeks to inconvenience Ghanaians unnecessarily.

Franklin Cudjoe qualified the decision by the party to bring in security men as an “utterly poor” and asked what it meant to the country’s security service.
According to him, the claim by the government that the SIM reregistration would assist in clamping down on Mobile Money fraud is not convincing.

“The assumption that crime will automatically cease because we are going to register SIM cards is a bit farfetched,” Franklin Cudjoe told Citi FM, adding: “These fraudsters will be caught anyway, so the reasons are not sound.”

“What crimes have the millions of Ghanaians who have legitimately registered their SIM committed to be asked to go and re-register their SIM cards because you want to catch a few fraudsters?” he asked.

He is not the only person to have expressed misgivings about the program. Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu did not mince words at all in describing the SIM re-registration exercise and the purpose it is supposed to achieve as “ill-informed, inept and highly naive.”

The six-month-long exercise took effect from Friday, October 1, and will end on March 31, 2022, after which all unregistered SIM cards will be blocked.

It has been initiated in accordance with the Subscriber Identity Module Registration Regulations, 2011, LI 2006.

The Communication ministry said the exercise is meant to address SIM boxing and other criminal activities.

Ghana card is the only Identity card being accepted for the reregistration, a decision that has attracted criticism from a section of the public who says it is incomprehensible.

