He said such rights should be in accordance with the laws of Ghana.

Speaking on Rainbow Radio in Accra, Nana Kay said the government might as well grant rapists and other criminals freedom to operate if its about human rights of people.

"If some are arguing that this is a fundamental human rights issue, then why don’t we allow rapists to also enjoy the rights? If that is the case, why should we not allow armed robbers to also enjoy their fundamental human rights? Why should we arrest and prosecuted armed robbers and rapists but people who engage in LGBT activities are not arrested?” he questioned.

"The foundation of this nation is Christianity. I am not sure the Chief Imam will support this nonsense. We cannot entertain this nonsense. This is haram. 95% of Ghanaians are Christians and Muslims, they will not support this nonsense.”

He opines that such activities are evil, devilish, and will incur the wrath of God on the country.

The NPP officer said it was about time leaders of Ghana rise up and speak up and be firm and demonstrate to the world that we are a sovereign state and cannot be forced to accept an evil practice.

Nana Kay indicated that the western world cannot ask Ghana to accept LGBT activities.

He said persons who are promoting such activities should be arrested and prosecuted.

The EU has been accused of supporting and sponsoring the activities of LBGT rights in Ghana despite opposition from some Christian and other religious organizations in the country.

The Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh-Amoaning, has recently waged a crusade for the shut down of new office space.