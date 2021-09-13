His comment comes after dozens of Ghanaian youth massed up at the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Job Fair in search of jobs from several employers.
Leave and let someone come if you can't create jobs – Rev Korankye to politicians
The General Overseer for the Royalhouse Chapel International, Sam Korankye Ankrah, has charged politicians to sit up and solve the increasing unemployment rate in the country.
The scores of Ghanaians were seen joining long queues at the Accra International Conference Centre hoping to secure a job which later turned out chaotic.
Apostle Ankrah speaking on the stampede at the Conference Centre said the videos from the scene were an "eyesore" and "depressing".
He said "As a prophet, I'm speaking to this nation and I'm speaking to the politicians that they better sit up and work because that’s the reason why we voted them.
"If you can't create jobs, get out of that place and let somebody else come, what nonsense is that?"
"And what annoys me is that they will not accept any criticism and correction, anything you say, they'll have a defense, they are not humble. I don't know if now, I myself, I should form a political party and go and [govern].
"I rebuke the spirit of shoddy work in this nation, the spirit of no care, the spirit of greed...what I saw was an eyesore, stampede, depressing. The Police have space for 5000 people to be employed and there was 90,000 field application for 5000 jobs, it means that 8500 will be turned away," he added.
