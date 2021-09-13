The scores of Ghanaians were seen joining long queues at the Accra International Conference Centre hoping to secure a job which later turned out chaotic.

Apostle Ankrah speaking on the stampede at the Conference Centre said the videos from the scene were an "eyesore" and "depressing".

He said "As a prophet, I'm speaking to this nation and I'm speaking to the politicians that they better sit up and work because that’s the reason why we voted them.

"If you can't create jobs, get out of that place and let somebody else come, what nonsense is that?"

Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah Pulse Ghana

"And what annoys me is that they will not accept any criticism and correction, anything you say, they'll have a defense, they are not humble. I don't know if now, I myself, I should form a political party and go and [govern].