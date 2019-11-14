Martin Amidu felt disrespected by the deputy Attorney-General and inferred that he [Godfred Yeboah Dame] was a liar.

"If you don't respect, don't come to me for cooperation. You are younger than my son and a junior at the Bar," Martin Amidu fumed.

The Deputy A-G had taken exception to what he described as the Special Prosecutor's attempt to paint the A-G as not working to retrieve the €47.7 million judgment debt that the government illegally paid to Waterville Holdings.

According to him, there was no evidence that the A-G had refused to cooperate with Martin Amidu to enforce the order of the Supreme Court for the money to be retrieved.

Godfred Dame rather accused the Special Prosecutor of not cooperating with the A-G and stated that Amidu leaked the documents he submitted to the A-G's office to the media.

But the Special Prosecutor took offense as he remarked that he wasn't a publisher and cannot be held responsible for publications in the press.

He asked: "Where is the evidence that I am responsible for the publication?"

He said he doesn't like it when he's tagged as someone who tells lies.

"I don't want to be tagged as someone who lies," Amidu said.

However, the Supreme Court has dismissed Amidu's application urging the court to compel the A-G to enforce the judgment for the money to be retrieved from Waterville Holdings.

Deputy Attorney, General Godfred Yeboah Dame

According to a five-member panel of the court, Amidu's application had no basis in rules of law or procedure.

The court held that "The application is incompetent and hereby dismissed."

Writ against A-G over Waterville Holdings

In September this year, the Special Prosecutor sued the A-G and construction firm, Waterville, over a €47,365,624 judgment debt.

In May 2013, it will be recalled that the Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, ordered Waterville Holdings BVI Limited to pay back to the state all sums of money paid to it in respect of the construction and rehabilitation of three stadia towards the Africa Cup of Nations, CAN 2008.

After six years of the Apex court's ruling, no concrete action has been taken by the government to retrieve the €47 million paid as judgment debt to Waterville, leading many to wonder what has accounted for the reluctance of the President to retrieve these monies back into state coffers.

In 2015, Martin Amidu who was the former Attorney-General said contrary to claims in the media, Waterville Holdings is to refund to the state, €47,365,624.40 and not €25m.

The anti-corruption crusader noted that there are two components of the Supreme Court ruling instructing the company to pay the monies back to the Government of Ghana since they were acquired illegally.