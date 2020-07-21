Lance Corporal Amedius Akwesi Boateng and Lance Corporal Stephen Kyeremeh, of the Obuasi Police Division on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, drowned while chasing the suspected robbers.

The robbers are said to have crossed the Oda River.

IGP visits families of drowned police officers

READ MORE: Sextortion on the rise within Ghana Police Service

Efforts by the policemen to grab them in an attempt to cross the river on a canon capsized and the robbers escaped.

A rescue mission was carried out on Thursday, July 16, 2020, to recover the bodies of two police officers.

The IGP's visit to the families was to hear for himself accounts of how, where, and why the officers drowned.

IGP visits families of drowned police officers

READ ALSO: 2 police officers chasing criminals get missing on Oda River

He interacted with the police officers who survived the near-drowning.

He also interacted with police commanders and police officers within the Divisional Command at a durbar.

The IGP also interacted with the Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive, Adansi Boannah, and the Obuasi East District Chief Executive Faustina Amissah, who joined the entourage to visit the families.