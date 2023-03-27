I’ll bring discipline back into Ghana’s finances – John Mahama assures

According to him, government has demonstrated that it is incapable of running affairs for which reason he is launching another bid to become the NDC candidate in the 2024 election.

He made this comment after going through the vetting process on Monday, March 27, at the party headquarters in Accra.

John Mahama was addressing jubilant faithful who cheered him on as he exited the office.

He told the gathering that he was confident of passing the process to enable him to hit the ground running.

On March 2, Mr Mahama launched his NDC flagbearership campaign themed ‘Building The Ghana We Want Together’.

Addressing party faithful in Ho, John Mahama explained that trust in the Akufo-Addo-led government has been eroded due to the economic mismanagement resulting from incompetent, inefficient leadership and general non-performance he described as abysmal.

In a recent lecture, John Mahama called for state funding of viable political parties in the country.

He said public and state funding of viable political parties will go a long way in reducing corruption in the country.

He said the Public Funding of Political Parties Bill would have to be bipartisan and inclusive in order for all issues to surrounding political party financing be covered appropriately.