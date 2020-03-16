Mahama, who is an ex-President said the NDC and all Ghanaians are in together therefore we have to push our shoulders to the wheel to help fight it.

Addressing the nation in a Facebook Live video on Monday, 16 March 2020, Mr Mahama assured the public of the NDC’s support of national efforts to fight the disease.

The former President said: “The virus outbreak is a national issue and we really are all in this together. My party and I will play our role in supporting national efforts to mitigate the threats and to support our people through this crisis.”

Mr Mahama also noted the strain on the public health care system, acknowledged the challenging times ahead in the outbreak of the pandemic and called on the government to make the necessary investment.

“I call on the government to make every necessary investment now to support their [health care workers] efforts. We need to ensure a supply of medical equipment such as ventilators for treatment of the vulnerable.

He further urged the government “to publish a comprehensive plan on how it intends to deal with this emergency around the country," adding, "I give my word to the people of Ghana as the minority and the voice of the voiceless, we’ll hold the government to account on these issues. We’ll be supportive of the measures and actions being taken by government.”