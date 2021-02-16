This, he said, would help raise funds for the rehabilitation and maintenance of roads across the country.

Mr. Amoako-Atta said this when he faced Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

He noted that increasing road tolls is one of the first things he’ll do when he becomes the Minister for Roads and Highways.

Toll Booth in Ghana

“If I am given the approval, it’s one of the things I am going to do immediately,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“There is going to be a proposal to increase the toll rate, and I am going to bring to this house [Parliament] for support.”

Mr. Amoako-Atta further explained that the toll rate in Ghana is one of the lowest across the world.

He said while some drivers in the country pay as low as 50 pesewes as toll, the standard toll rate should be a dollar, which is almost equivalent to GHS6.

“The research that has been done in my ministry suggest that, on the average, toll rate is about a dollar. In Ghana, a dollar is close to GHS 6 but people pay GHS 50p as road toll.”

The Minister-designate for Roads and Highways added: “The last time tolls were increased, there was so much hue and cry in this country. We all saw what happened in this country with drivers saying they will go on strike.

“Will Ghanaians be prepared to pay more for road toll as it is seen in other parts of the world. We pay the lowest rate; meanwhile, we want good roads. Ghanaians should be prepared to pay for good roads and if I am giving the opportunity, it will be done.”