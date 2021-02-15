This was disclosed by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye, during the school’s 28th matriculation ceremony held last Friday.

He said 16,763 applicants were offered admission into UDS for the 2020-2021 academic year but only 5,518 honoured it.

Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye

According to him, out of 512 applicants admitted for postgraduate courses, only 355 enrolled.

"Out of a total of 22,609 undergraduate and 939 postgraduate applications, 16,763 and 512 students respectively were admitted. However, only 5,518 undergraduates and 355 postgraduates accepted the offer," said Prof Ayum Teye, as quoted by Graphic.com.gh.

The Vice-Chancellor further stated that the university has taken steps to establish additional campuses after losing its two campuses at Wa and Noverongo.

He noted that new campus were being established at Gbanyamni in Tamale and in Yendi to house some faculties.

He further revealed that the University has introduced new programs like Bsc Physician Assistant, Bsc Medical Imaging Technology and Bsc Health Information Management.

Prof. Ayum Teye also had some advice for the matriculants on how to conduct themselves on campus.

"The university is totally against the activities of unregistered clubs and associations. Occultism and other anti-social and non-conforming practices are outlawed in this university.

“Any student found to be engaging in any form of occultism shall face full rigours of the university's rules and regulations," he added.