I'll merge Aviation, Railways and Transport ministries — Mahama

Emmanuel Tornyi

John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said he will merge some ministries and reduce the number of staff under his leadership if elected as President in December 2024.

According to him, there are too many ministries with similar functions under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, adding that these ministries are unnecessary.

Speaking during a meeting with the leadership of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Accra on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Mahama stated that the NDC believes the new ministries created by the NPP are irrelevant.

He said "We will merge ministerial portfolios to drastically reduce the number of ministries. For instance, I don’t see why we have the Aviation Ministry, the Railways Ministry, the Transport Ministry, and all the other ministries. Local Government Ministry, Business Development Ministry.

"We will reduce waste and cause overruns, institutional borrowing, and breaches of public procurement rules. We will ensure compliance with internal and external control systems," Mahama added.

He also urged the government to end the armorphobic creation of portfolios at the office of the president.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

