I'll merge Aviation, Railways and Transport ministries — Mahama

Speaking during a meeting with the leadership of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Accra on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Mahama stated that the NDC believes the new ministries created by the NPP are irrelevant.

He said "We will merge ministerial portfolios to drastically reduce the number of ministries. For instance, I don’t see why we have the Aviation Ministry, the Railways Ministry, the Transport Ministry, and all the other ministries. Local Government Ministry, Business Development Ministry.

"We will reduce waste and cause overruns, institutional borrowing, and breaches of public procurement rules. We will ensure compliance with internal and external control systems," Mahama added.

