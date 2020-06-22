This follows government’s reopening of schools for students in the Junior High School (JHS), Senior High School (SHS) and universities.

In his latest address on Sunday, June 21, 2020, the President said 800,000 students, teachers and non-teaching staff who will be returning to school from Monday.

While many parents are still wary of the COVID-19 pandemic, Akufo-Addo assured that government will protect the lives of students, teachers and non-teaching staff returning to school.

“I take this opportunity to assure all parents and guardians that the government is determined to protect the lives of the 800,000 students, teachers and non-teaching staff, who will be returning to school from tomorrow [Monday, 22 June 2020].

“I will be the last person to put the lives of the ‘Akufo-Addo graduates’ at risk,” he said, while advising that “they must all adhere strictly to enhanced personal hygiene and social distancing protocols, regularly wash their hands with soap under running water, refrain from shaking hands, and wear masks to protect themselves and others. These rules apply to all of us.”

Meanwhile, the President also announced that 18,000 Veronica Buckets, 800,000 pieces of 200-millilitre sanitizers, 36,000 rolls of tissue paper, 36,000 gallons of liquid soap and 7,200 thermometer guns have also been distributed to schools.