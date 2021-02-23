He said such a move will go a long way to allay the fears of people against the vaccines.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker said this on his social media page.

“As MP for North Tongu, I am absolutely ready for the COVID-19 vaccine when it gets to my turn. I look forward to publicly receiving the jab.

"I urge all my constituents and other compatriots to do same. Let us all do our best to boldly confront vaccine hesitancy. It is time to develop more confidence in our scientists and ignore the conspiracy theorists. Please help reach out to all “anti-vaxxers” with the obviously compelling scientific evidence and let’s #DefeatCOVIDTogether”.

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The government has indicated its readiness to vaccinate the Ghanaian populace from next month.

The Programme Manager, Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), Ghana Health Service, Dr Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, said at a public engagement on the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out plan held on Friday, 19 February 2021 in Accra that: “Ultimately, the vision is to vaccinate the entire population, but for the now, the initial target based on the safety profile of the vaccines, we’re targeting approximately 20 million persons and these persons are health workers as based on segmentation, persons with underlining health conditions.

“Security personnel, other essential service providers, persons above 60years, students of second and tertiary institutions, teachers at all levels, specialised groups, the Executive, Legislature Judiciary and MDAs, the media and of course the rest of the population will receive the covid-19 vaccines.”