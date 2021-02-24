A statement from the Informational Ministry said the vaccines will arrive at the Kotoka International Airport at 7:00 am.

The Ministry said a brief ceremony, which will be telecast on national television, will be held to mark the occasion.

READ ALSO: I'll take COVID-19 vaccine publicly - Okudzeto Ablakwa

undefined ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

“The Government of Ghana will on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, receive the first batch of the Coronavirus vaccine at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra,” the statement said.

“The Minister for Health-designate, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu (MP) will lead a government delegation to receive the vaccine at 7:00 am.”

Ghana’s COVID-19 situation appeared to be improving towards the end of last year, but the case count has spiked in recent months.

Currently, the country has recorded 6,812 active COVID-19 cases, with 582 persons dying in the process.

So far, the AstraZeneca and Sputnik V are the vaccines that have been approved for use in Ghana.

Meanwhile, the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) has disclosed that a “segmented population” will be prioritised in the vaccine distribution.

This includes persons working in the various health facilities and others with underlying conditions.

The Programme Manager of EPI, Dr. Amponsah-Achiano, said such people are at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

“The distribution plan is well laid out. We are looking at different groups. Those who are at most risk – frontline health workers and people with underlying conditions.

“We have also done some segmentation. We are hopeful that we will get more in addition so eventually, we will go nationwide but for now, only a segmented population will get access,” Dr. Amponsah-Achiano added.