This was confirmed by the Programme Manager for the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), Dr. Kwame Amponsa-Achiano.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has an agreement with countries receiving the vaccine that backs a no-fault-lump sum for any side effects of the vaccine.

This is to reduce the need for resorting to the law courts and other potentially lengthy and costly processes.

Dr. Amponsa-Achiano said Ghana is among 92 countries that will receive a no-fault compensation claim of any serious side effects of the COVAX vaccine.

“Vaccines save lives, but because we are giving it to people who are not sick, some might genuinely be reactive to the ingredients within the vaccine and when it happens, such a person will have to be compensated,” he told the GNA.

A statement from the Informational Ministry said the vaccines will arrive at the Kotoka International Airport at 7:00 am.

The Ministry said a brief ceremony, which will be telecast on national television, will be held to mark the occasion.

“The Government of Ghana will on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, receive the first batch of the Coronavirus vaccine at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra,” the statement said.

“The Minister for Health-designate, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu (MP) will lead a government delegation to receive the vaccine at 7:00 am.”

Ghana’s COVID-19 situation appeared to be improving towards the end of last year, but the case count has spiked in recent months.

Currently, the country has recorded 6,812 active COVID-19 cases, with 582 persons dying in the process.

So far, the AstraZeneca and Sputnik V are the vaccines that have been approved for use in Ghana.