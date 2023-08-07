During a meeting held from July 24 to 26, 2023, representatives from various entities, including the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, the Ghana Employers' Association, and the Trade Union Congress Ghana, among others, came together to review, finetune, and validate the proposed priorities and initiatives of DWCP III. The program aligns with Ghana's development priorities and frameworks, as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework.
ILO and Ghana collaborate on Decent Work Country Programme to drive economic growth
The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Government of Ghana are making significant progress on the Decent Work Country Programme III (DWCP III), a collaborative effort aimed at advancing the principles of decent work and promoting social justice in the nation.
Ms Gloria Noi, Director for Policy, Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation at the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, emphasised the importance of creating a robust Decent Work Country Programme that would serve as a platform for essential ILO assistance to member states.
She emphasised that fair and productive employment opportunities are not only a fundamental human right but also a driving force for sustainable development.
The DWCP III document focuses on three priority areas: increasing decent and sustainable jobs, expanding social protection coverage, and promoting workers' rights in accordance with international labour standards. These priority areas are designed to support Ghana in achieving its national development goals and building a thriving nation.
Representatives from the Trade Union Congress Ghana (TUC) and the Ghana Employers Association expressed their support for the DWCP III and its focus on promoting decent work. Richard Acheampong from TUC highlighted how decent jobs are crucial for workers' welfare and family care. Kingsley Laar from the Ghana Employers Association emphasized the importance of creating a safe and secure environment to foster entrepreneurship, innovation, and job creation.
Ms Chinyere Emeka Anuna, Senior programme officer at the ILO country office, emphasised gender equality as a cross-cutting objective in supporting member states' efforts to achieve decent work for all. She stated that the DWCP III would enable the ILO to provide technical assistance to Ghana in line with government priorities and the UN Sustainable Development Commission.
The DWCP III addresses various Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a particular focus on Goal 8, which aims to promote sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all. The ILO's support through DWCP III is expected to contribute significantly to Ghana's progress towards achieving these SDGs and fostering a prosperous and equitable society.
