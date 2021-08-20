According to the President, it is in everybody’s best interest if there are no disruptions to the academic calendar.
I’m excited about UTAG’s suspension of its strike – Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed delight at the suspension of the strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).
He said this in a meeting with the leadership of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) at the Jubilee House in Accra.
“I am happy that the University Teachers Association has agreed, after long-held negotiations, suspended the strike and decided to go back to the negotiation table. We are hoping that some strong binding arrangement will finally be agreed upon by the parties as a roadmap has been established, and hopefully, I will make sure that this roadmap is fully implemented.”
“It is in our own interest that there are no disruptions in academic work in our tertiary institutions and that the teachers have the wherewithal to be able to undertake the very important obligations that they have.”
UTAG called off its nationwide strike on Wednesday and agreed to return to the negotiating table with the National Labor Commission.
In an interview with Accra based Citi FM, the National President of UTAG, Prof. Charles Marfo said they have resolved to discontinue the legal processes concerning the protracted strike and have given themselves a one-month timeline to settle all outstanding issues.
“We have suspended [the strike]. On will realize that our strike has brought a lot to a standstill, so I believe that when management in the various universities gives the order, things will get to normal”.
UTAG members have been on strike since the beginning of August 2021 because they want the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012 which they said was far better than the current situation
