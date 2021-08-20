I’m excited about UTAG’s suspension of its strike – Akufo-Addo

He said this in a meeting with the leadership of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) at the Jubilee House in Accra.

“I am happy that the University Teachers Association has agreed, after long-held negotiations, suspended the strike and decided to go back to the negotiation table. We are hoping that some strong binding arrangement will finally be agreed upon by the parties as a roadmap has been established, and hopefully, I will make sure that this roadmap is fully implemented.”

“It is in our own interest that there are no disruptions in academic work in our tertiary institutions and that the teachers have the wherewithal to be able to undertake the very important obligations that they have.”

UTAG called off its nationwide strike on Wednesday and agreed to return to the negotiating table with the National Labor Commission.

Pulse Ghana

In an interview with Accra based Citi FM, the National President of UTAG, Prof. Charles Marfo said they have resolved to discontinue the legal processes concerning the protracted strike and have given themselves a one-month timeline to settle all outstanding issues.

“We have suspended [the strike]. On will realize that our strike has brought a lot to a standstill, so I believe that when management in the various universities gives the order, things will get to normal”.